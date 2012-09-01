Berwick 3-0 East Stirlingshire

Fraser McLaren's first-half finish helped Berwick Rangers record their first win of the season, easing to victory over East Stirlingshire.

Darren Lavery broke the deadlock on the 11-minute mark when his left-footed effort found the net before McLaren scored in the 39th minute to give the home side a two-goal cushion going into the half-time break.

Berwick remained in charge of the game in the second half and added a third in the 80th minute when Dean Hoskins headed home from close range to wrap up the points.

Shire found it difficult to break down the home team's defence and never really looked like beating Youssef Bejaoui in their opponent's goal.

Berwick: Bejaoui, Droudge, Hoskins, Townsley, Brydon, Notman, Currie (Ferguson 76), Gielty, McDonald (Jacobs 82), Lavery (Addison 76), McLaren.

Subs Not Used: McCaldon, Janczyk.

Booked: Notman.

Goals: Lavery 11, McLaren 39, Hoskins 80.

East Stirlingshire: Hay, Hume (Jackson 60), Miller, Sean Kelly, Devlin (Herd 60), Hunter, Begg (Donaldson 73), Greenhill, Maxwell, Shepherd, Turner.

Subs Not Used: Craig Gordon, Glasgow.

Booked: Devlin, Greenhill, Hunter, Turner.

Att: 520

Ref: Andrew Dallas