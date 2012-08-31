Last updated on .From the section Football

Coventry City have signed striker David McGoldrick from Nottingham Forest on loan until 2 January.

The 24-year-old's only appearance for Forest this season came in the Championship side's 4-1 Capital One Cup defeat against Wigan on Tuesday.

Since joining from Southampton in 2009, McGoldrick has scored nine times in 75 appearances for Forest.

Last season, McGoldrick had a similar loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored once in four games.