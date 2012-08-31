Huddersfield sign Wolves winger Adam Hammill on loan

Huddersfield Town have signed winger Adam Hammill on loan from Championship rivals Wolves until January.

Former Liverpool trainee Hammill, 24, has played 23 games for Wolves since joining from Barnsley in January 2011.

He had a loan spell with Middlesbrough last season and was made available for transfer by new Wolves boss Stale Solbakken earlier this month.

Huddersfield sold star striker Jordan Rhodes to Blackburn for a fee which could rise as high as £8m on Thursday.