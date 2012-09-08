Macclesfield Town 2-1 Braintree Town
A late penalty from Matthew Barnes-Homer was enough for Macclesfield to beat Braintree and put the Silkmen top of the Blue Square Bet Premier table.
But they had to come from behind to claim a sixth win in eight matches.
Brad Quinton put Braintree ahead from the spot after Nat Brown had fouled Michael Gash in the box.
Barnes-Homer set up John Paul Kissock to equalise before Quinton's handball allowed the striker to seal all three points for Steve King's side.
The Silkmen are a point clear of Forest Green and Wrexham at the top.