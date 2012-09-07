Harrison Dunk

Cambridge United midfielder Harrison Dunk may need surgery after suffering a knee injury in training.

The 21-year-old has missed the last two games because of the injury and manager Jez George is braced for bad news.

"We think it's a meniscus tear but we don't want to proceed with surgery until we're 100% sure," George told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"If I was a betting man, it looks more like something that will need surgery to correct it than doesn't."