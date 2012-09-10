Last updated on .From the section Football

Lincoln City boss David Holdsworth says striker Vadaine Oliver was outstanding on his full debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Telford.

The 20-year-old, who joined after being released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, put Lincoln ahead but despite being on top for long spells, a late goal denied the Imps victory.

Holdsworth told BBC Lincolnshire: "He had an outstanding game.

"I have great faith in his ability. He deserved his chance."

Holdsworth added: "It was a wonderful goal and he led the line extremely well for a young man.

"I know what he can bring to the side, but it takes time for someone to settle and I have gone for a little bit of maturity."