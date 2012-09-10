Last updated on .From the section Football

Wembley Stadium is in advance talks with up to five companies over a possible naming rights deal.

But BBC Sport understands that the iconic venue will keep the traditional Wembley name as part of any agreement.

Those involved in the negotiations are said to be sensitive about the name's heritage and history.

But a change to the naming structure could see a sponsor added to the venue's official name beside or after "Wembley Stadium".

Wembley National Stadium Limited (WNSL), the venue operators and a subsidiary of the Football Association, declined to comment on the talks.

A clue as to how any commercial partnership may look to the public may be seen with the naming arrangements at Wembley Arena.

The Arena, which is not owned by WNSL, added "A Barclaycard Unwind Experience" to its name, signage and marketing materials in 2010. It is not known if Barclaycard are involved in the current talks for Wembley Stadium.

Any potential deal to rebrand Wembley Stadium is likely to anger traditionalists.

But with FA still repaying the debt that it took on to build the £757m stadium, arguments will be made that the deal makes commercial sense.

WNSL and The FA are understood to have been keen to bring in a major commercial partner to the stadium for some time.

Other stadiums to be rebranded in recent times include Newcastle United's stadium which became the "SportsDirect.com Arena @ St James' Park" and then, in November 2011, the "Sports Direct Arena".