Swansea defender Kyle Bartley has been ruled out for three months by injury.

The 21-year-old, who signed from Arsenal for the 2012-13 campaign, suffered a thigh injury in training.

Bartley joins fellow defender Neil Taylor (ankle surgery) on the sidelines while Chico Flores is suspended for three games.

Former skipper Garry Monk is also an injury worry, leaving Alan Tate as manager Michael Laudrup's likely choice to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Flores was sent off in the Swans' 2-2 draw against Sunderland on 1 September.

Bartley has played only once since arriving at the Liberty Stadium, in the Swans' 3-1 Capital One Cup win over Barnsley on 28 August.