Macedonia celebrate Nikolce Noveski's goal that put Scotland behind at Hampden

Macedonia coach Cedomir Janevski says Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor being man of the match tells the story of the 1-1 draw in Glasgow.

And Janevski is disappointed not to have emerged with at least one victory from his side's opening two World Cup Group A qualifiers.

"That McGregor was man of the match says everything," he said.

"I can be satisfied with the performance of my players, but I am not satisfied with the point."

Many observers thought Macedonia should have gained at least a point away to neighbours Croatia in their opening 1-0 defeat on Friday.

And, after Kenny Miller cancelled out Nikolce Noveski early opener just before the break at Hampden, Macedonia created the better chances to seal a victory.

"I think we played well and my players deserve my congratulations," added Janevski.

"But it is a pity that we don't go back to Skopje with three points because we had three clear opportunities and hit the post.

"We should have more points after the two games."