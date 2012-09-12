Corby Town name Chris Plummer as new boss

Former QPR and Peterborough defender Chris Plummer has been appointed as manager of Corby Town.

The 35-year-old was formerly assistant to previous boss Ian Sampson but took over in a caretaker capacity earlier this month when Sampson resigned.

The Blue Square Bet North club made a dismal start to the season by losing their first five matches.

They ended that run in Plummer's first game in charge with a 3-2 away victory at Workington.

Plummer began his career as a trainee at QPR and went on to make 71 first-team appearances for the west London club - the first in a Premier League game against Nottingham Forest in May 1996.

After a loan spell at Bristol Rovers, he moved on to Barnet before joining Peterborough for £30,000 in 2004.

He ended his playing career two years later and eventually took up his first managerial job with United Counties League club Peterborough Northern Star.

Plummer became assistant manager of Corby when Sampson was appointed in May.