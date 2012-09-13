Last updated on .From the section Football

Chesterfield have signed Huddersfield midfielder Chris Atkinson and Sunderland goalkeeper Ben Wilson on one-month loan deals.

Atkinson, 20, who finished last season on loan at Blue Square Bet Premier side Darlington, has featured four times in the Terriers' first team.

Wilson is yet to make his competitive debut for the Black Cats.

Both players will be hoping to make their Spireites bow in Saturday's home match against Wycombe.