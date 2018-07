Robbie Savage answers the best of your tweets in 'Savage Says'.

This week Robbie assesses a disappointing set of results for the home nations in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, including a 6-1 defeat for Wales against Serbia, and the pressure on Scotland coach Craig Levein after his team's 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia.

You can send Robbie your questions each week via Twitter by using #savagesays

Available to UK users only