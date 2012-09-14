Sheffield Wednesday sign Everton's Ross Barkley on loan

Ross Barkley

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Everton midfielder Ross Barkley on a one-month loan deal.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Toffees against Queens Park Rangers in August last season, at the age of 17.

He went on to make a further five league appearances for David Moyes' side in 2011-12 campaign.

Owls boss Dave Jones told the club website:external-link "We have been chasing Ross for some time and I'm really pleased to have him on board."

