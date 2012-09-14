Sheffield Wednesday sign Everton's Ross Barkley on loan
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Everton midfielder Ross Barkley on a one-month loan deal.
The 18-year-old made his debut for the Toffees against Queens Park Rangers in August last season, at the age of 17.
He went on to make a further five league appearances for David Moyes' side in 2011-12 campaign.
Owls boss Dave Jones told the club website: "We have been chasing Ross for some time and I'm really pleased to have him on board."