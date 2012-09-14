AFC Wimbledon sign defender Will Antwi

League Two side AFC Wimbledon have completed the signing of free agent Will Antwi.

The 29-year-old central defender, who had spells at Luton and Grimsby last season, will provide cover for injured duo Dale Bennett and Mat Mitchel-King.

Dons boss Terry Brown said: "I needed to get a player in who could play a few games and help see us through.

"Will is a player I worked with for three years at Aldershot Town and I know what he can do."

Antwi, who has been capped by Ghana, is available for Saturday's home match against Rochdale.

