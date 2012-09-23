Motherwell best in SPL, says Aberdeen manager Craig Brown

Magennis sends the ball into the Motherwell net in stoppage time

Craig Brown says his Aberdeen side were lucky to draw with a Motherwell team he thinks are the best they have faced in Scotland's top flight this season.

"Anyone can finish near the top and Motherwell are deservedly where they are," said the manager, suggesting that many of the sides in the Scottish Premier League are of equal ability.

"They are the best team we've played this season and they proved that today.

"Motherwell were the better team and we were fortunate to get a home draw."

There were three set-piece goals, which is quite unforgiveable Craig Brown Aberdeen manager

Aberdeen had failed to score in their opening three home games this season, all of which ended in 0-0 draws, before entertaining the leaders.

"At least we've scored," Brown told BBC Scotland. "There was a monkey on our back there saying you can't score at home, but we've scored three today and could have scored more.

"But, in previous matches against Ross County, Hearts and St Mirren, we were dominant in all three games and had more chances than we had today."

The Dons had taken an early lead through Gavin Rae then Well hit back through Michael Higdon, Shaun Hutchinson and Nicky Law before two late strikes from Niall McGinn and Josh Magennis.

"It pleased me at the end, but when you are comfortably one up in the first half and your goalkeeper hasn't had a save, you feel that you should go on and at least consolidate and not concede three goals as we did so foolishly," complained Brown.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - Aberdeen manager Craig Brown

"We carefully planned to defend set-pieces and there were three set-piece goals, which is quite unforgiveable and I feel quite annoyed.

"I think it is a lack of concentration as the attitude in the squad is terrific.

"We were a goal behind with 10 men last week in Inverness and we came back to get a draw and we were two behind here."

Brown was relieved that his side will not go into what he believes will be a difficult Scottish Communities League Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday on the back of a home defeat.

"There would have been a depression about the place had we lost the game," he added.

"So that should give us an impetus for going to Dunfermline in midweek.

"But Dunfermline had a great result against Livingston and we know their capability.

"They are unlucky not to be in the SPL and they think they should be there and will want to prove that."