Wycombe 2-1 Torquay

Wycombe picked up their second League Two win of the season thanks to Josh Scowen's header against Torquay.

Gary Doherty took advantage of some poor defending to nod the hosts ahead from caretaker-manager Gareth Ainsworth's cross.

Rene Howe levelled with a shot from just inside the box following some good work from Nathan Craig.

But Scowen popped up to head in Dean Morgan's cross and end the Chairboys' run of six defeats from eight games.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Torquay United manager Martin Ling told BBC Radio Devon:

Worst display of the season - Ling

"That's possibly our worst performance of the season. I thought that not at any time did we get up a head of steam up.

"We were second to first balls and second to second balls and we got what we deserved which was nothing.

"The only one I take out of any criticism probably is Rene Howe, I thought he was outstanding, he was trying to turn it around at all times.

"Half-time was a lifeline really, we were 1-1 and looking like we had a get out of jail card, but for the first 15 minutes of the second half we couldn't even seem to pass water if I'm honest."

