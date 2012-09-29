Saturday's Football results
Premier League:
Arsenal1 - 2Chelsea
Everton3 - 1Southampton
Fulham1 - 2Manchester City
Norwich City2 - 5Liverpool
Reading 2 - 2Newcastle United
Stoke City2 - 0Swansea City
Sunderland1 - 0Wigan Athletic
Manchester United 0 - 1Tottenham Hotspur (Latest score)
Championship
Barnsley1 - 1Ipswich Town
Bolton Wanderers0 - 1Crystal Palace
Bristol City2 - 3Leeds United
Burnley2 - 2Millwall
Cardiff City3 - 0Blackpool
Charlton Athletic1 - 1Blackburn Rovers
Huddersfield Town2 - 3Watford
Hull City1 - 3Peterborough United
Middlesbrough1 - 2Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 - 0Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton & Hove Albion0 - 0Birmingham City (Latest score)
League One
AFC Bournemouth1 - 2Walsall
Carlisle United0 - 2Crawley Town
Colchester United3 - 1Hartlepool United
Leyton Orient0 - 2Doncaster Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons1 - 0Crewe Alexandra
Oldham Athletic0 - 1Coventry City
Portsmouth2 - 1Scunthorpe United
Preston North End3 - 2Yeovil Town
Sheffield United1 - 1Notts County
Shrewsbury Town0 - 1Swindon Town
Stevenage2 - 2Bury
Tranmere Rovers1 - 1Brentford
League Two
AFC Wimbledon1 - 2Accrington Stanley
Aldershot Town0 - 2York City
Bradford City0 - 1Port Vale
Burton Albion3 - 3Northampton Town
Chesterfield1 - 1Torquay United
Dagenham & Redbridge3 - 0Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City1 - 2Bristol Rovers
Fleetwood Town2 - 1Barnet
Gillingham1 - 2Rochdale
Plymouth Argyle1 - 1Southend United
Rotherham United3 - 1Oxford United
Conference
Alfreton Town1 - 1Braintree Town
Barrow1 - 4Cambridge United
Dartford2 - 1Hyde
Gateshead1 - 1AFC Telford United
Kidderminster Harriers3 - 0Macclesfield Town
Luton Town3 - 1Southport
Mansfield Town1 - 1Hereford United
Newport County0 - 0Grimsby Town
Nuneaton Town0 - 0Wrexham
Stockport County3 - 1Ebbsfleet United
Woking2 - 3Tamworth
Scottish Premier League
Aberdeen2 - 1Hibernian
Dundee1 - 3St Johnstone
Heart of Midlothian1 - 3Kilmarnock
Inverness Caledonian Thistle4 - 0Dundee United
Motherwell0 - 2Celtic
St Mirren5 - 4Ross County
Scottish Division One
Airdrie United2 - 3Greenock Morton
Cowdenbeath1 - 1Falkirk
Hamilton Academical 0 - 3Dunfermline Athletic
Livingston5 - 0Dumbarton
Raith Rovers1 - 1Partick Thistle
Scottish Cup
Berwick Rangers1 - 0Wick Academy
Buckie Thistle0 - 0Annan Athletic
Civil Service Strollers1 - 2Turriff United
Clachnacuddin4 - 2Formartine United
Clyde3 - 3Nairn County
Cove Rangers7 - 0Golspie Sutherland
Dalbeattie Star0 - 5Stirling Albion
Deveronvale3 - 2Peterhead
Elgin City3 - 1St Cuthbert Wndrs
Forres Mechanics0 - 1Rangers
Fraserburgh1 - 2East Stirlingshire
Inverurie Locos4 - 3Huntly
Montrose1 - 3Edinburgh City
Queen's Park3 - 0Irvine Meadow
Selkirk1 - 1Vale Of Leithen
Stirling Univ0 - 1Bonnyrigg Rose