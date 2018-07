Reading boss Brian McDermott says Newcastle's equalising goal against his side was a "blatant error" by the referee after suspicions of handball by Demba Ba.

McDermott adds he is "gutted" about his side's 2-2 draw that leaves them without a Premier League win so far this season.

Reading twice took the lead against the Magpies with goals from Jimmy Kebe and Noel Hunt, but Ba equalised both times for Newcastle.