Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his side should be given more respect in Europe after defeating Spartak Moscow in the Champions League. (Times)

And the Glasgow club's forward, Gary Hooper, says he is ready for an England call-up after scoring against Spartak. (Mail)

England legend Gary Lineker agrees that Hooper deserves international recognition. (Sun)

Barcelona, Celtic's next Champions league opponents, will miss key players Carles Puyol and Sergio Busquets after injuries in their win over Benfica. (Various)

Former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram says both manager Craig Levein and striker Steven Fletcher deserve credit for ending their feud. (Various)

Dundee United captain Jon Daly insists uncertainty over manager Peter Houston's contract is not affecting the players. (Various)

Hearts' finances will decide the futures of eleven first team players who are out of contract in the summer according to director Sergejus Fedotovas. (Various)

Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser is happy to be the most fouled SPL player as it only motivates him to further damage league defences. (Various)

And Dons back-up keeper Jason Brown could be called up to a Welsh squad which is facing a goalkeeping crisis. (Express)

Dundee manager Barry Smith is not rushing injured defender Davide Grassi back into action. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has denied claims he had a dual contract while at Ibrox. (Sun)

Rangers' injury crisis is easing with the return to fitness of Dean Shiels and Ian Black. (Daily Record)

East of Scotland league side Gala Fairydean hope to tempt Scotland international Craig Gordon to become their reserve keeper after signing his father as goalkeeping coach. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed rowing gold-medallist Katherine Grainger would be his vote as Sports Personality of the Year. (Daily Record)

US Open champion Andy Murray thinks that playing clever tennis rather than his best tennis was key to winning his first Grand Slam final. (Independent)