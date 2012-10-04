Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis set for new 18-month rolling deal

Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis is to be rewarded with a new improved deal.

The 47-year-old former Crewe, Burnley and Barnsley centre-half has been on a rolling three-month deal ever since replacing his predecessor Dario Gradi in the job 11 months ago.

But he is now close to accepting chairman John Bowler's offer of a revised 18-month rolling deal.

"I've spoken to John. I hope we sort something out in the not too distant future," Davis told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I want to stay and push this club as far as I can.

"We've sat down and spoken about it and I'd be delighted to stay here longer and see this job through."

Alex were close to the League Two relegation zone when Davis replaced the long-serving Gradi in the Gresty Road hot seat last November.

But the turnaround under his leadership earned the Alex a glorious Wembley play-off final victory against Cheltenham Town in May.

The emergence of Davis's contract news comes in the wake of Tuesday night's 2-0 home defeat by Oldham Athletic, which leaves the Alex 18th in League One, without a win in five games.

"I'm not one for looking back too much," said Davis. "What's happened has happened.

"We've had a great year. But that's no good when you lose a game. It doesn't feel quite the same.

"I enjoy winning games and I want that to rub off on the players and I hope they enjoy winning as much as I do."