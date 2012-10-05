Terry still available, says Di Matteo

Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo says he will continue to pick John Terry for "footballing" reasons while the former England captain decides whether to appeal against a four-match ban for racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.

Di Matteo says he has not spoken with Terry about whether his captain plans to appeal the ban.

Chelsea head of communications Steve Atkins says the club will not comment on a tweet sent by defender Ashley Cole about the Football Association.

