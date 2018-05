Crusaders have been drawn against Linfield in the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield.

The other semi-final will see Ballymena United hosting Donegal Celtic at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The opening semi-final will take place at Seaview on Tuesday 30 October with the second semi-final the following night at Ballymena.

The Braidmen knocked out holders Cliftonville in the quarter-finals last month.