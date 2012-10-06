Lis Distillery 1-2 Cliftonville

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville go two points clear at the top of the Iish Permiership with a 2-1 victory over bottom side Lisburn Distillery

Cliftonville stay on top of the Premiership as they heaped more misery on bottom club Lisburn Distillery at New Grosvenor.

The first half was a non-event but Liam Boyce ran through the Whites defence to put the Reds ahead on 52 minutes with a shot which Lee Windrum couldn't hold.

Gary Liggett missed a chance to level before Barry Holland scored the Reds' second after a weak Windrum punch.

Liggett pulled a goal back on 78 but the Reds held on to take the win.

It wasn't Cliftonville's best performance of the season but manager Tommy Breslin is unlikely to complain as his side move into a clear lead at the top of the table.

Cliftonville were level on points with Coleraine going into Saturday's fixtures but with the Bannsiders drawing at Glenavon, the Reds now take a two-point advantage.

Distillery remaining rooted to the bottom of the table after a ninth defeat in their opening 10 games.