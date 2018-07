Lowly Ebbsfleet had goalkeeper Preston Edwards to thank as Alfreton were held to a point at Stonebridge Road.

Liam Enver-Marum had blasted wide for the hosts, before Edwards pulled off the first of many fine saves from Paul Clayton's drive.

Nathan Arnold and Theo Streete were also denied as Alfreton looked to make their dominance count.

Dan Bradley could have won the game at the death, but Edwards was on hand to block once again.

