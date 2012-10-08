Premiership managers set to make changes for League Cup

Tommy Breslin

A number of Irish Premiership managers are preparing to make changes to their line-ups for Tuesday night's League Cup third round ties.

Among them is Stephen Baxter, manager of cup holders Crusaders, who face Carrick Rangers at Dixon Park.

Cliftonville boss Tommy Breslin is also set to reshuffle his pack for the visit of Ballinamallard United, who beat the Reds at Solitide in the league.

"Ballinamallard must be favourites - they have been superb," said Breslin.

"It will be a very tough game for us, but we'll give it everything," he added.

Mallards supremo Whitey Anderson says his players are unperturbed by the prospect of another long journey to Belfast.

"We're going there on a rich vein of form, having won all of our last five league matches, so we don't really mind," admitted Anderson.

Linfield manager David Jeffrey is also likely to tinker with his line-up after apologising to the club's supporters following the 3-1 loss to Ballinamallard at Windsor Park on Saturday.

If the boys keep playing the way they did against Cliftonville on Saturday, we should be ok Tim McCann Lisburn Distillery manager

"We are making individual errors that are killing us at vital times and we're not playing consistently well enough," said Jeffrey, as his side try to improve their poor record of recent seasons in this competition when they face Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney hopes his side can go one better than last season, when they lost to the Crues in the final.

"The players are hungry to go a step further but this is the toughst tie we could have got - hopefully home advantage will prove to be an advantage for us," commented Kearney.

Glentoran boss Eddie Patterson is another contemplating a change of personnel after watching his charges go down 2-0 to Crusaders at Seaview.

The Glens are set to be without Colin Nixon, who has a broken nose, and Jimmy Callacher, who has sustained a groin strain.

"I want to make changes but it may be a case of having a headcount before the match - Institute are doing well and they'll fancy taking a big scalp so it will be difficult for us," said Patterson, ahead of the trip to Drumahoe.

Ballymena United manager Glenn Ferguson is set to make some forced alterations to his side after David Cushley suffered a dead leg at Portadown, while Aaron Stewart is nursing a gash to the head.

The Sky Blues take on Harland and Wolff Welders, conquerors of Donegal Celtic in round two.

Premiership strugglers Lisburn Distillery face a testing fixture at New Grosvenor against Coagh United, who saw off Dungannon Swifts on penalties in the previous round.

"If the boys keep playing the way they did against Cliftonville on Saturday, we should be ok - I'm just trying to keep their heads' up," admitted Whites manager Tim McCann.

Portadown travel to Bangor, having beaten Dundela 3-0 in the second round, while Glenavon's 6-1 victory over Sport and Leisure Swifts earned them home advantage against Dergview.

Tuesday 9 October - IRN-BRU League Cup third round - 19:45 BST kick-offs

Carrick Rangers v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Ballinamallard United

Coleraine v Linfield

Ballymena Utd v H&W Welders

Bangor v Portadown

Glenavon v Dergview

Institute v Glentoran

Lisburn Distillery v Coagh Utd