Crusaders 3-1 Cliftonville

Cliftonville dropped down to second in the Premiership table after Crusaders deservedly won the north Belfast derby.

Striker Timmy Adamson hooked in the opener for his sixth goal of the season after meeting a Paul Heatley corner in the 18th minute.

Jordan Owens touched in from the impressive Heatley's left-wing delivery to make it 2-0 after 44 minutes.

Gary McCutcheon stroked the ball home from close range on 55 and Liam Boyce volleyed in a late consolation on 85.

The result sees Crusaders maintain their unbeaten home league record and move up a place to fourth spot in the Premiership.

Midfielder Declan Caddell squandered a good opportunity early on when he headed wide with the goal gaping.

At the other end, Boyce missed the target with a shot, and then Heatley's glancing header was well saved by Conor Devlin.

Adamson broke the deadlock but the Reds fought back and home goalkeeper Sean O'Neill was forced to make good stops to deny a Joe Gormley shot and Boyce's left-foot curling effort.

Owens added the crucial second goal before half-time and the visitors' defensive frailties were exposed once again when Adamson headed the ball across goal and McCutcheon tapped in from a few yards out.

Boyce's fine late finish came too late to spark a Cliftonville revival.