Plymouth 3-1 Rochdale

Two Guy Madjo penalties helped Plymouth to a hard-earned victory over Rochdale.

Madjo's first from the spot came after Ryan Edwards handled in the box before Andres Gurrieri's header made it 2-0 to the Pilgrims.

Dale missed a penalty of their own when Bobby Grant saw his spot-kick saved by Jake Cole.

Dele Adebola's header reduced the arrears but Madjo's second penalty of the match, after Edwards fouled Joe Lennox, made sure of the three points.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Plymouth Argyle manager Carl Fletcher told BBC Radio Devon:

"That makes it nine goals in three games and I'm obviously really pleased.

Media playback is not supported on this device Argyle deserved win - Fletcher

"I was happy with the way we conducted ourselves after they scored, we didn't show too many signs of edginess.

"The lads showed their quality and their desire and hunger to get those three points."

Live text commentary