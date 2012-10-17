Ebbsfleet's Liam Daish says Woking are favourites

Ebbsfleet boss Liam Daish says his side are not favourites for their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Woking this weekend, but thinks they can win.

The Fleet are 23rd in the Blue Square Bet Premier, having already drawn 2-2 with the Cards in September.

"You've only got to look at the table and it shows we are underdogs," Daish told BBC Radio Kent.

"It [the 2-2 draw] was a close fought match. We've got to go there with real belief, not just turn up and hope."

In recent seasons the FA Cup has not been the kindest competition to the Kent side, who have reached the first round proper just twice since 2004.

In the league, Ebbsfleet are without a win in seven games while the Cards have managed just one win since drawing with the Fleet three weeks ago.

But Daish said: "It might suit us playing away from home against Woking.

"I've stressed to the lads the importance of preparing right throughout the week.

"We'll give our all to get into the next round. That could kick start everything."