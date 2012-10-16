Paolo Di Canio should stay at Swindon Town, says Jeremy Wray

Departing Swindon Town chairman Jeremy Wray has urged manager Paolo Di Canio to stay at the County Ground.

It was announced on Monday that Wray will leave Town after being replaced as chairman by former British ambassador Sir William Patey.

The decision to remove Wray, the man who orchestrated Di Canio's appointment in May 2011, cast doubt over the manager's future at the club.

"I really hope it doesn't affect Paolo," he told BBC Points West.

"I hope he strikes that chord with the new man so that he carries on and focuses on winning matches."

Wray and Di Canio have overseen a revival at the club during their 18-month partnership - from relegation in 2011 to the League Two title the following year.

The former chairman also played a major part in Di Canio's decision to sign a new long-term deal over the summer, to keep him contracted at the club until 2015.

I will never forget the faith he had in me... whatever success I have in the future I will always remember that Jeremy was the person that helped me on the way to achieve it. Paolo Di Canio

But the Italian has recently voiced his concern over the board's commitment, after they were served a Football League transfer embargo for exceeding the set wage and fee limit.

Di Canio, who flew back to his homeland over the weekend, released a statement shortly after Wray's exit saying he would need "re-assurances" the board would support his plan of securing back-to-back promotions.

"I don't think Paolo will do anything spontaneous," continued Wray.

"He will wait to have his audience with the new chairman and will seek the reassurance that nothing has changed.

"He wants to stick to the three-year plan and was given a remit to get this club to the Championship. He's an out-and-out winner and doesn't believe in anything else."

Wray went on to reveal he turned down the offer of a new role on the board because he felt his close relationship with Di Canio could have an affect on the club's future progress.

"The relationship I have with the manager is something I am proud of," added Wray.

"I wouldn't want to undermine any potential relationship Sir William wants to build. It's better that I move aside and give him a clear run at it.

"I will watch with interest and hope that the plans I started are finished off."