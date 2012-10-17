Keanu Marsh-Brown is improving - Yeovil manager Johnson

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson says young winger Keanu Marsh-Brown showed his potential in their Johnstone's Paint Trophy second round win.

The Glovers drew 2-2 with Torquay and went on to win 5-4 on penalties, with 20-year-old Marsh-Brown scoring the winning spot-kick.

"We thought he was our man of the match and he tucked it [the penalty] away nicely," Johnson told BBC Somerset.

"He's going to be a great player and hopefully it's going to be for us."

Marsh-Brown joined Yeovil following his release from Oldham in the summer.

He was initially used as a substitute but earned himself a starting spot after scoring twice in four games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnson made late penalty decision

However, he found himself back on the bench and Johnson began to question the winger's attitude.

"He was never out of the Yeovil mentality, he just needed to understand and learn it," said the Glovers boss.

"He's still learning the game and while they're learning they're going to be a bit up and down.

"Sometimes he has good performances and sometimes he has bad ones, but he's certainly a match-winner when he wants to be."

James Hayter's two goals cancelled out a brace from Gulls' Ryan Jarvis to take Tuesday's game to penalties.

Keeper Marek Stech saved Thomas Cruise's effort before Marsh-Brown converted his spot-kick to earn the Glovers an area quarter-final tie against Wycombe.

Johnson revealed after the game he left it late to choose his penalty takers.

"We practiced our penalties [in training] but they were absolutely useless," he said.

"So me and Terry [Skiverton] decided to pick the penalty takers on the strength of their game.

"We asked them to step up, be confident and strike it hard. We got all five and it was a better percentage than we got in training."