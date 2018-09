Michael McNamee and Chris Morgan with the latest Irish Premiership highlights and analysis

The results of the matches were:

Ballinamallard 0-2 Crusaders

Cliftonville 4-0 Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran 2-1 Glenavon

Lisburn Distillery 0-4 Ballymena United

Portadown 1-0 Donegal Celtic

Coleraine v Linfield - Monday 22nd, 19:45

