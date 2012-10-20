Esperance reach third consecutive African Champions League final

Holders Esperance reached a third consecutive final of the African Champions League with a 1-0 win over TP Mazembe on Saturday.

Tunisians Esperance drew 0-0 with TP Mazemebe in DR Congo in the first leg, but Mohamed Ben Mansour's 70th-minute goal in Tunis settled the tie.

Esperance were more adventurous than their opponents and Mansour pounced after a flick-on following a free-kick.

Egyptian side Al Ahly are favourites to join Esperance in the final.

The record six-time African champions entertain Nigerian side Sunshine Stars on Sunday having earned a 3-3 draw away in the first leg.

The final will be staged over two legs during November with a two-week break between fixtures and the champions pocket $1.5m (£940,000) plus a place at the 2012 Club World Cup in Japan.