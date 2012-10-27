Torquay 1-0 Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section Football

Torquay maintained their unbeaten home record this season by beating Morecambe in an uninspiring contest.

The only goal of the game came from Danny Stevens, who collected Billy Bodin's pass before stroking in for his first of the campaign.

Bodin then forced a top save out of Shrimps keeper Barry Roche when put through on goal.

Roche came up for two Morecambe corners late on, coming close with a pair of headers, but the Gulls hung on.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Torquay United manager Martin Ling told BBC Radio Devon:

"Today was a dogged, determined, not-very-pleasing-on-the-eye type of performance.

"There's a few people now that are chipping in when Rennie's (Howe) not scoring.

"We looked a little more potent in the second half, but I wouldn't say we looked scintillating at any stage.

"Everyone that was out there put their work in defensively, so that's why you win games of football."