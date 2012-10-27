Leyton Orient 0-1 Coventry

David McGoldrick scored his eighth goal of the season as Coventry recorded their first win in four matches at the expense of Leyton Orient.

The striker, pounced after Ryan Allsop spilled Gary McSheffrey's 20-yard shot.

Allsop produced a save on the stroke of half-time to deny McSheffrey who also, along with McGoldrick, had shots cleared off the line by Ben Chorley.

David Mooney came closest to scoring for the hosts but shot wide.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Media playback is not supported on this device Slade happy despite keeper mistake

Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

"You can analyse it but we asked for certain things today and we felt that we got that.

"We got good crosses into the box and we created openings.

"It's all about goals and we made a mistake today and we paid dearly for it.

"It's just one of those things."

Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"The fans came out and supported us in numbers and were fantastic again.

"It could have been a lot more comfortable if we had taken our numerous chances. We have got to be better and have to improve, but it gives me more knowledge about the players and how we can progress.

"As long as (on loan striker) McGoldrick keeps scoring goals for us, we'll hang on to him for as long as we can.

"It's a pleasing three points. We scored a goal, kept a clean sheet and the supporters have gone home relatively happy.

"Every component in that team is important. When you're in that team, nobody cares about your age, it's grow up time, you have to put a performance in, you've got to stand up and be counted, and they've done that today."

Live text commentary