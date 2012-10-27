Wycombe 1-3 Oxford Utd

Oxford United striker Tom Craddock scored one and made another to help the visitors to just their second away league win of the season at Wycombe.

Craddock first set up James Constable to half-volley the U's ahead, then fired in himself, smashing the ball past Nikki Bull.

Wycombe fought back through Joel Grant, who scored from the spot after Constable hauled down Gareth Ainsworth.

But Johnny Mullins headed home Sean Rigg's cross to settle the contest.

