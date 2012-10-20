Ferdinand joins Roberts' protest
Rio Ferdinand joins Jason Roberts in not wearing a Kick It Out T-shirt in protest at the campaign group's perceived lack of action about racism.
Ferdinand's Manchester United team-mates wore the jerseys as they warmed up to face Stoke, although some of Roberts' Reading colleagues took theirs off as they prepared to face Liverpool at Anfield.
The gesture follows high-profile racism incidents involving Liverpool's Luis Suarez and Chelsea's John Terry.