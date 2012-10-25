Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish football suffered pain in Spain for the second night running as the women's national side lost a pulsating Euro 2013 play-off in Madrid. (Record)

Midfielder Beram Kayal insists Celtic can put their Barcelona heartbreak behind them by progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League. (Various)

Steve Lomas and Terry Butcher, in charge of St Johnstone and Inverness CT respectively, are being targeted by English Championship clubs Burnley and Ipswich. (Sun)

Samaras's injury in the Nou Camp may not be as severe as initally feared

Georgios Samaras will give Celtic a boost by returning from an ankle injury sustained in the Nou Camp in about three weeks. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Craig Brown has denied the arrival of Czech goalkeeper Dan Twardzik on trial is linked to Jason Brown's recent public criticism of being left out of the first-team at Pittodrie. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers defender Steven Whittaker is close to making his Premier League debut for Norwich. (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock are in talks with defender Momo Sissoko to sign the Frenchman for a third time following his release by Serie A outfit Udinese. (Express)

Eight of the SPL's 12 clubs have asked for more time to ponder changes to the top flight's voting structure, amid plans for a new 9-3 voting system. (Sun)

Hearts aim to bounce back from the 60-day transfer embargo by announcing a new financial deal, described as a "significant revenue generating exercise". (Record)

Racism does not exist within the Scottish game, according to Kilmarnock manager Kenny Shiels. (Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Euan Murray has turned down another invitation from Scotland head coach Andy Robinson to reconsider his refusal to play for his country on Sundays on religious grounds. (Various)