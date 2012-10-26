Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis happy to stay at Gresty Road

Crewe boss Steve Davis has insisted he is happy at Gresty Road following media speculation linking him with the current managerial vacancy at Burnley.

The 47-year-old former Crewe, Burnley and Barnsley defender is yet to sign a new 18-month deal he has been offered.

But Davis expects to do so in the near future and told BBC Radio Stoke: "We're not far away. There's one or two minor things that need sorting out.

"I'm happy here and I would like to remain here."

Davis has been on a rolling three-month deal ever since replacing predecessor Dario Gradi 11 months ago.

Alex were close to the League Two relegation zone when he took over but the turnaround under his leadership resulted in a glorious Wembley play-off final victory against Cheltenham Town in May.

Chairman John Bowler rewarded him with the offer of a revised 18-month rolling deal and Davis hopes everything can be finalised by the time he marks his first year in charge on 10 November.

"I hope we can sit down before my anniversary and sort it out, that would be ideal.

"I've always stated that I wanted to stay and have never wavered from that or had another thought other than continuing the job I'm doing.

"I want to stay and push this club as far as I can," he added.