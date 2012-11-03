Forfar Athletic 3-3 Nairn County

Craig Macmillan's stoppage-time goal completed a stunning comeback as Highland League outfit Nairn County came from three goals down to draw with Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

The Second Division hosts took the lead in stunning fashion after 11 minutes when Christopher Templeman fired in from 25 yards.

Gavin Swankie doubled the advantage just before the half-hour mark with a neat finish inside the area following some good work by Charles King.

And it looked to be game over before the interval as Stephen Tulloch rose highest to head home Kevin Motion's cross in the 39th minute.

But the visitors came out fighting and clawed a goal back through Martin McDonald after 57 minutes with a calm finish from 12 yards.

Ross Naismith ensured a nervy finish when he reduced the deficit on 72 minutes, Andrew Neill rolling the ball across for a simple tap in.

And substitute Macmillan ensured a replay deep into stoppage-time, poking Michael Morrison's cross over the line for the side who knocked out Third Division Clyde in the previous round.

