Lincoln City 1-1 Walsall
- From the section Football
George Bowerman's late equaliser rescued Walsall's FA Cup hopes as they were given a scare by non-league Lincoln in a draw at Sincil Bank.
Jamie Taylor opened the scoring for Lincoln with a delightful chip over keeper David Grof from an angle in first-half stoppage time.
Alan Power also struck the bar for the hosts while Grof also saved well from Taylor after the break.
But Bowerman's header from Richard Taundry's throw forced a replay.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Lincoln City manager David Holdsworth told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"That's the beauty of cup football. I felt we were a strong side, we looked good and we passed it well and if you were a neutral you would come out thinking we were the better side.
"I don't think Dean Smith under-estimated us; they set up with their strongest team and it was a good contest.
"To go in (at half-time) with a goal advantage was a bonus and what a wonderful strike it was. Jamie performed so well and he can look back and be proud of that moment because it was a wonderful goal.
"I'm disappointed because we should have won but I also know these players are giving everything for this football club."