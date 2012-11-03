Bishop's Stortford 1-2 Hastings

Zac Attwood's 88th-minute strike saw Hastings United progress to the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history at Bishop's Stortford.

Hastings had to come from behind after Matt Johnson gave the Bishops a seventh-minute lead.

Player-manager Sean Ray volleyed Hastings level from a corner after top-scorer Bradley Goldberg had gone close.

Attwood reacted quickest to tap in Goldberg's shot which was parried by goalkeeper Luke Chambers.

