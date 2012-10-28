Manager Roberto di Matteo is "not happy" after nine-man Chelsea lose 3-2 to Manchester United, saying referee Mark Clattenburg got "two key decisions wrong".

United stormed into an early 2-0 lead thanks to a David Luiz own-goal and a Robin van Persie strike, but a Juan Mata free-kick and a Ramires header drew Chelsea level.

Branislav Ivanovic was sent off for fouling Ashley Young and Fernando Torres saw red for diving, before substitute Javier Hernandez poked home the winner from what Di Matteo believes was an "off-side position".