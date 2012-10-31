Reading 5-7 Arsenal: Listen to comeback

Listen to BBC Radio 5 live's commentary of Arsenal's extraordinary comeback at the Madejski Stadium to win 7-5 after being 4-0 down during the first half against Reading.

Commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown describe the remarkable twelve-goal thriller which has already been marked down as one of the most incredible games in the history of the League Cup.

In defeat, Reading become the first-ever team in the either the League or FA Cup to score five goals and still lose the game.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Reading 5-7 Arsenal: Listen to comeback

Video

We want to see Tiger at the top, say Ryder Cup captains

  • From the section Golf
Video

BBC Sport v Glasgow's canoe slalom

Video

I'd fight King Kong if I were allowed - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Seven-year-old stuns crowd with national anthem before LA Galaxy game

Video

European team doesn't fear United States - Bjorn

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories