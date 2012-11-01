Tamworth cancel Jan Llado-Torrent's contract

Tamworth have cancelled the contract of Spanish forward Jan Llado-Torrent by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old has not appeared in the league for the Lambs since he came on as an 89th-minute substitute in their 2-0 win over Gateshead in September.

Llado-Torrent recently turned down the chance to join Northern Premier League side Stafford Rangers on loan.

The lack of first-team opportunities, as well as personal issues, has caused him to go back to his native Spain.