Leeds 1-6 Watford

Leeds United slumped to an embarrassing home defeat and are now without a win in six league games after Watford scored six goals at Elland Road.

Neil Warnock's side finished with nine men after Jason Pearce was dismissed and Rodolph Austin broke his leg after Leeds had used three substitutes.

Watford's goals came form Matej Vydra (2), Almen Abdi, Mark Yeates, Sean Murray and Troy Deeney.

Leeds salvaged a small consolation through Michael Tonge's penalty.

Warnock's team are now 17th in the table, without a win since 6 October and in danger of being sucked into a relegation fight.

The takeover by a Middle East-based private equity group is expected to be completed imminently, with the deal with GFH Capital believed to be worth in the region of £44m.

Hornets goals feast Watford fans do not have to go back too far to remember the last time they saw their side score six in a league match away from home. It happened as recently as 18 September 2010 when they defeated Millwall 6-1

But Warnock faces a tough job lifting his players after a humiliating defeat at the hands of a Watford side who have struggled for consistency this season.

The visitors took the lead in the 27th minute, Alex Geijo teeing up Vydra to score with a clinical edge-of-the-box drive.

The home side were simply unable to handle Watford's pace and Pearce was red-carded on the stroke of half-time for a foul on Abdi.

They were reduced to nine men in the opening exchanges of the second half when Austin went off after breaking his leg in two places leaving Leeds, who had already made their three permitted substitutions, playing with two men short.

It was open practice for Watford after that.

The Hornets doubled their lead on the hour when Abdi dragged a 20-yard shot beyond Kenny and into the bottom corner.

Their third was a brilliant 25-yard free-kick from Yeates before Leeds got on the scoresheet themselves in the 79th minute when Luke Varney was upended by Joel Ekstrand, allowing Tonge to score his fourth of the season from the spot.

With eight minutes left Vydra coolly chipped his second on the a counter-attack and then, deep into the 10 minutes of added time, Murray placed a 25-yard drive beyond Kenny.

That appeared to have rounded things off but there was still time for Watford to score a sixth, Deeney replicating Murray's effort.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock:

"I'm not devastated about the game but I am about Rudy, he has broken his leg in two places.

"I was told it was a double fracture but he shouldn't have been in that position (covering for Pearce at centre-half).

"I wanted to try and win the game with 10 men, but everything is irrelevant tonight, it's the least of my worries when I think that we have lost Rudy for so long. When our lads knew about it, they were distraught."

Watford manager Gianfranco Zola:

"It was a very good result, I am pleased for our strikers because we needed a confidence booster and this will provide it.

"To be honest, the fact that they had nine gave us a big advantage, but we did very well and used the extra man wisely.

"On the counter attack we looked dangerous and we could have even scored another goal."

