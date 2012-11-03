Roberto Di Matteo: Clattenburg & Chelsea racism row not to blame

Media playback is not supported on this device Draw ends Chelsea's tough week - Di Matteo

Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo says tough back-to-back matches against Manchester United were the reason for their draw at Swansea City, not the row involving referee Mark Clattenburg.

Generally our team is very good with officials - there has to be something really out of the ordinary for them to react Roberto Di Matteo Chelsea boss

The Blues conceded an 88th-minute equaliser against the Swans.

But Di Matteo said the club's complaint to the Football Association for alleged "inappropriate language" aimed at John Mikel Obi by Clattenburg had no impact.

"I wouldn't read anything into what has happened and the result," he said.

"It is very difficult to win away from home in the Premier League.

"We have certainly felt tired this week after the two games with Manchester United, including extra-time."

Chelsea seemed certain to end a troubled week with a victory at the Liberty Stadium thanks to a second-half Victor Moses header, but Pablo Hernandez's late strike denied them victory and knocked off top spot in the Premier League table.

Clattenburg is alleged to have used an offensive racial term during Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

But Di Matteo refused to blame the controversy that has engulfed Stamford Bridge since that game, and praised the performance of the officials in their latest fixture.

"Talking about the football is how it's supposed to be week in, week out. Everyone would like it to be this way, including me," he added.

Mark Clattenburg timeline 28 Oct: Sends off Ivanovic and Torres, as Chelsea lose to Manchester United. Accused of using "inappropriate language" to two Chelsea players. 29 Oct: Offered full support of referees' union, but is stood down for next round of matches. FA starts investigation, Met Police receive complaint. 30 Oct: Met Police begin investigation. 31 Oct: Chelsea lodge formal complaint with FA.

"I've got to say the officials were very good. Kevin Friend did very well in the game to keep both teams calm and let the game flow. He didn't have any influence on the game. I congratulated him after the game because they were very good.

"I didn't speak to the players before the game about the referee. Generally our team is very good [with officials]. There has to be something really out of the ordinary for them to react. In general, we are a fair team.

"It would have been great to finish off the week with a 1-0 victory. The disappointment is we have conceded a late equaliser.

"I thought we had more of the game and clearer chances than Swansea. When the opposition equalises so late on then you tend to think it's a bit lucky.

"They didn't have any real clear chances, but they scored a quality goal. This is our second away draw of the season - we have won the rest of the games.

"It's a long season and it is going to stay very tight at the top. There are a few teams fighting for that. We are in touch and we are going to show how strong we are in the future."