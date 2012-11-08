Gareth Ainsworth gets Wycombe Wanderers job for season

Gareth Ainsworth has been appointed as player-manager of struggling Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent basis, signing a contract until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old had been caretaker boss since

In that time he has recorded three wins, three draws and four losses, with the club currently out of the League Two relegation zone on goal difference.

Former Wycombe managers Martin O'Neill, 1990-95

Alan Smith, 1995-96

John Gregory, 1996-98

Neil Smillie, 1998-99

Lawrie Sanchez, 1999-2003

Tony Adams, 2003-04

John Gorman, 2004-06

Paul Lambert, 2006-08

Peter Taylor, 2008-09

Gary Waddock, 2009-12

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I'm honoured and proud to be appointed."

Ainsworth, whose task of keeping the Chairboys up has been hampered by a long injury list, added: "The lads have responded well to the last six or seven weeks. I'm really pleased the board have kept faith with me.

"In 24 years I've never known anything like the injury situation here. We've got 12 injuries. I've seen 12 injuries before but never 12 who could actually walk into a team.

"If I can get the belief back into the team we've got no worries about staying in this league. I'm very confident in the squad I've got."

Co-chairman Don Woodward added: "We knew he would be a front-runner for the job from the moment we placed him in caretaker charge, but his outstanding attributes really came to the fore over the last seven weeks and we feel now is the right time to seal our commitment towards him as the next manager of this proud football club.

"Gareth has had to contend with a terribly unlucky injury list but has got the players working hard for each other, showing faith in some extremely talented younger players and reaping the benefits with some impressive results since taking charge."

The winger, who has made 10 appearances this season, had two caretaker spells as QPR boss - in 2008 and 2009.

He has taken on a job that has kick-started the careers of Martin O'Neill, John Gregory and Paul Lambert, who have all gone on to manage Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nikki Bull has left the club for "genuine footballing and personal reasons".

Wycombe said last week that the former Aldershot man had expressed his desire to leave Adams Park.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Wycombe Wanderers for my time at the club and to wish Gareth Ainsworth and my team-mates every success in the future," he said.