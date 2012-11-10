Nigel Adkins hails his team's performances following Southampton's 1-1 draw against Swansea and says the players, fans and management at the club are "together as one."

Adkins thought his team "dominated the game for long periods" and said there were lots of good performances from the home side.

The Saints have now surrendered 13 points from winning positions this season, but they were the masters of their own downfall after some careless distribution from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga gifted Swansea a leveller.