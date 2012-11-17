Rochdale 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Rochdale came from behind to beat Bristol Rovers, who finished the game with nine men.

David Clarkson's penalty put Rovers ahead after he was tripped by Peter Cavanagh but the hosts levelled through Andrew Tutte after Phil Edwards' dummy.

Bobby Grant's deflected shot off Fabien Broghammer was the game-winning goal.

Rovers' Gary Kenneth was sent off for two yellows and Eliot Richards was shown a straight red card for a bad challenge on Ashley Grimes.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bristol Rovers manager Mark McGhee told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device McGhee bemoans 'petulant' Kenneth

"We've lost the game but I don't think miserable is quite the right expression to use.

"We had some good individual performances and we've put a tremendous amount of work in to the game.

"Losing the game is the worst thing but then having the two players sent off was bad.

"Garry Kenneth is a better player than that. It was petulant and lazy and, to get himself sent off in that way, was unprofessional."

Live text commentary