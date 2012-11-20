Chesterfield 4-1 Cheltenham

Chesterfield recorded a straightforward victory over Cheltenham in League Two.

Marc Richards and Tendayi Darikwa combined well on the age of the area, allowing Chris Atkinson to find space and fire in the opener from 15 yards.

Sam Togwell doubled the hosts' lead after Darikwa's powerful strike came back off the crossbar.

Kaid Mohamed's header offered the visitors some hope, but Richards lashed in and Jack Lester added another with his first touch after coming on.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It was much improved from Saturday, it's as simple as that.

"We'll take it on the chin in terms of the criticism we get, but tonight our shape, our balance, our passing was first class.

"We've said all the time that we just want to improve and we want our fans to know we're going to work hard."

Cheltenham midfielder Russ Penn told BBC Gloucestershire:

"We've felt the full force of the gaffer and rightly so.

"We're a good side and they should be looking at us as a tough team to play against.

"To concede eight goals in two games is embarrassing, not just for the defenders and keeper, but for the whole team.

"We are a team and it just hasn't been good enough all over the park."

